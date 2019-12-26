Customer killed at Virginia Denny’s

Posted 3:18 pm, December 26, 2019, by

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man was killed at Denny’s on Sudley Road in Manassas Thursday morning.

Yusuf Ozgur, 56, was shot and killed during a robbery, according to Prince William Police. A 34-year-old man of Rixeyville shot during the robbery remains hospitalized.

“Two armed men entered the business [at 2:25 a.m.] and began demanding property from customers and employees. During the encounter, two adult male customers were shot before the suspects fled,” a Prince William Police spokesperson said. “Officers arrived and located the gunshot wound victims and provided first-aid until rescue personnel arrived.”

The search for the shooters continued into Thursday afternoon.

Both were described by police as black males in their late teens or early 20s, 5’10”-6’0” tall, and weighing around 180 pounds. Both were wearing dark cloths.

Anyone with information was asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.

