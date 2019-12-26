Massive Louisa flames leave family unharmed

LOUisa COUNTY, Va — No one was injured after a Thursday afternoon Louisa County fire.

Crews from the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company responded to calls of a brush fire in the 600 block of Audreys Lane at 3:44pm. A fifth wheel camper caught on fire, which then spread to other vehicles and a jet ski water craft also parked in the driveway. Units from Gordonsville, Louisa, Trevilians, Mineral and Louisa County Fire & EMS responded to the call and got the fire under control in thirty minutes. Crews remained on scene for several hours to ensure that the fire was fully extinguished.

The fire burnt an acre of woodland next to the residence, but the house itself did not catch on fire. No one was injured.

Lousia County EMS will determine the cause of the fire.