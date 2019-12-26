× 2019 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival

RICHMOND, Va.–

Saturday, December 28, 2019, 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School, 1000 Mosby Street Richmond,

Kwanzaa is celebrated from December 26, 2019, through January 1, 2020, and the Capital City Kwanzaa Festival is sponsored by Richmond’s Cultural Ambassador, The Elegba Folklore Society, a not-for-profit cultural arts and education organization, with the city of Richmond, Dominion, Wells Fargo, CBS 6 and Radio One Richmond with Culture Works and the Arts & Cultural Funding Consortium.

The festival features OSHUN, Dr. Runoko Rashidi, Tunji Band, Elegba Folklore Society Dancers and Drummers, Happiness Dance Studio, The African Market, Nia Sessions, and Watoto Kwanzaa. $6 Advance General Admission. $7, Door.$5 Students (12-18) & Seniors (65+), Advance. $6, Door.$5 Group Rates, 10 or more. Free for Children Under 12. For more information call 804-644-3900 or visit http://efsinc.org