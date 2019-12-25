× Trucker trying to turn into gas station kills man, woman on Virginia highway

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. — A 33-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman were killed Christmas Eve when a tractor-trailer collided with their Chevy Tahoe, according to Virginia State Police.

A 2014 Volvo tractor trailer was traveling north on Rt. 11, attempted a left turn into a gas station, and collided with a southbound 1998 Chevy Tahoe,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. ” The driver of the Chevy, Dustin E. Harlow, 33, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Harlow was wearing a seat-belt. A passenger in the Chevy, Nancy S. Lambert, 82, of Rockingham, Virginia, was flown to UVA Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries.”

She was also wearing her seatbelt, according to police.

“The driver of the Volvo, Raheel Azhar, 35, of Wappingers Falls, New York, suffered minor injuries in the crash,” the police spokesperson said. “Azhar was charged with reckless driving.”

The crash was reported December 24, 2019, at about 7:10 p.m. on North Valley Pike (Route 11), about a mile and a half south of Gravels Road (Route 765).