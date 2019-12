× 🎄 Colonial Heights couple goes all-out for Christmas

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Mr. and Mrs. Bryant — aka Santa Pop and Nanny Clause — were honored as 2019 Let it Glow winners. The couple has been decorating their Colonial Heights home fore decades.

Their decorations include hundreds of ornaments, Christmas villages, and a Polar Express train.

Let It Glow — sponsored by the Virginia Lottery. If you think we should feature your home, click here to upload your entry.