A year to remember at Lee Davis High School

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. – Lee Davis High School publications teacher Meghan Moore loves to reminisce. Maybe that’s why she likes teaching students how to put together the yearbook.

She graduated from Lee Davis herself back in 2003.

“I was a good student,” Meghan laughed. “Well, sort of.”

She’ll be the first to tell you some things never change.

“Coming back here it smells the same, which is weird. The food is the same.”

Others are light years ahead.

“The journalism is next level,” she said. “These kids are expected to do a lot more than I ever could or did.”

Yearbooks and publications have evolved from “Best Dressed” and “Nicest Personality.”

“These kids are political. And they are involved and care about things that I couldn’t even… weren’t on my radar,” she said.

Lee Davis principal Charles Stevens believes these students will leave with skills they’ll need in the real world.

“Learning how to connect with people at different levels,” Stevens said. “Talking with people you may be uncomfortable with at first, but you’re developing a skill set that allows you to do that anywhere.”

And there’s a good reason he believes Ms. Moore is the right person to teach them. They’ve known each other since 1999.

“Mr. Stevens was my favorite teacher of all time and I had him for publications class, publications and yearbook here,” Meghan said.

Another year. Another yearbook. Maybe one day one of these students will come back and teach.

Until then, a little reminiscing… is Building Better Minds.

Building Better Minds with Rob Cardwell airs every Wednesday at 6 and 6 p.m. on CBS 6 and is sponsored by Virginia Family Dentistry.