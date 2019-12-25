Richmond Goalkeeping Academy raises thousands to buy toys for kids in the hospital this Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sports anchor Lane Casadonte wanted to honor the Richmond Goalkeeping Academy during the CBS 6 Month of Giving.

The athletes held a Keeper Wars Tournament and raised more than $3,000 to buy gifts to take to children at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

"We wanted to congratulate you all for raising all the money and for taking a community initiative like this to help out kids who don't get to spend the holidays the way they want," Lane told coach Amanda Forester and her team. "We were so happy and proud of you all that we wanted to add to your total. So this is a gift card, spend it however you think those kids would help out and do the best. Congratulations to all of you. You've done a wonderful thing and continue to pay it forward."

The kids with the Richmond Goalkeeper Academy started raising money on Thanksgiving, according to Forester.

They used the money to buy nearly 200 gifts for children at the hospital.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Loyalty Automotive. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.