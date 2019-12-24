RICHMOND, Va. - Over the years, we’ve featured great bands from near and far as well as solo artists. We didn't have to go far to find this talented performer. By day, our next guest is a reporter here at CBS 6, and in her spare time, she loves to write and create music. Shannon Lilly joins us to perform “The Christmas Song.” Shannon’s latest single “Light It Up” is available on Apple Music, iTunes and Spotify.
“The Christmas Song” performed by CBS 6’s Shannon Lilly
