RICHMOND, Va. - Each December, Gayton Baptist Church continues its tradition with the annual Jazz Nativity concert series with GRAMMY Award nominee David Esleck. Proceeds from the concerts benefit the Feed My Starving Children organization, which supplies food to more than 70 countries, including the United States. Gayton Baptist Church will pack up food for the campaign February 1st and 2nd at the church, located at 13501 North Gayton Road. Enjoy this excerpt from the Jazz Nativity concert series as they perform, “Do You Hear What I Hear?”
The Annual Jazz Nativity’s “Do You Hear What I Hear?”
-
Jazz Nativity with David Esleck perform “My Favorite Things” and “Infant Holy, Infant Lowly”
-
The 12th Annual ‘No Room At The Inn’ nativity event
-
Weekend Events: Punks for Presents, James River Parade of Lights, Richmond Ballet’s The Nutcracker
-
Weekend Events: Miracle of Christmas-Live at the Zoo, Richmond Nativity Pageant
-
Teen honored for saving choking boy during Henrico church service
-
-
Church nativity scene shows Jesus, Mary and Joseph locked in separate cages
-
We Enjoyed “The Swing & The Swagger” from Good Shot Judy
-
AARP Virginia presents “Sips and Sounds,” a Night of Jazz
-
The Tin Pan
-
Trombone Shorty shares sweet sounds, sound advice with Short Pump students
-
-
A List Weekend Events: Henricus Publick Days, Time Travelers Weekend, Rich. Dog Festival
-
Science Museum of VA
-
Richmond firefighter killed protecting son: ‘Her last act of love’