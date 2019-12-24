The Annual Jazz Nativity’s “Do You Hear What I Hear?”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Each December, Gayton Baptist Church continues its tradition with the annual Jazz Nativity concert series with GRAMMY Award nominee David Esleck. Proceeds from the concerts benefit the Feed My Starving Children organization, which supplies food to more than 70 countries, including the United States. Gayton Baptist Church will pack up food for the campaign February 1st and 2nd at the church, located at 13501 North Gayton Road. Enjoy this excerpt from the Jazz Nativity concert series as they perform, “Do You Hear What I Hear?”