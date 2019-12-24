“Snow Day” performed by Tony Craddock, Jr. & Cold Front

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Inspirational saxophonist Tony Craddock, Jr. performs up and down the East Coast as a solo artist and with his band, Cold Front. Based in the Washington, D.C. area, he stopped by earlier this year and taped this song just for you. Enjoy “Snow Day” by Tony Craddock, Jr. and Cold Front. This talented band will perform live on Saturday, January 18 when they headline an inaugural dinner concert at Craddock Terry Hotel. The hotel is located at 1312 Commerce Street in Lynchburg, Virginia. For more information, click here.