“Sleigh Ride” performed by Joe Enroughty and His Royal Virginians

Posted 12:24 pm, December 24, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - This locally-based big band has been entertaining audiences since 2004. For your listening enjoyment, this is Joe Enroughty and His Royal Virginians with “Sleigh Ride.” For more information, click here.

