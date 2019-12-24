RICHMOND, Va. - This locally-based big band has been entertaining audiences since 2004. For your listening enjoyment, this is Joe Enroughty and His Royal Virginians with “Sleigh Ride.” For more information, click here.
“Sleigh Ride” performed by Joe Enroughty and His Royal Virginians
