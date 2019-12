Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - This talented artist performs Americana music at its finest with deep soul roots and a voice of depth and distinction. On this song, singer songwriter Sid Kingsley is joined by Jordan Stoll to perform “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.” Catch Sid live in concert this Friday, December 27th at 7pm at Hammer and Forge Brewing Company in Boones Mill, Virginia. See him again in the Richmond area on January 7th when he performs at The Camel at 8pm. Check out his website by clicking here.