One person injured in Christmas Eve house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a house fire in Henrico’s East End. Fire crews were called to the 1900 block of North Washington Street around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from the back of the house, according to Henrico Fire officials.

While fighting the fire, firefighters found one person inside the house and pulled that person outside.

The fire has been since marked under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office.

