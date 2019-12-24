New York is getting a hip-hop museum. Here’s what you’ll see there.

Posted 5:53 pm, December 24, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Grandmaster Flash performs during YouTube brings the BOOM BAP BACK to New York City with Lyor Cohen, Nas, Grandmaster Flash, Q-Tip, Chuck D and Fab 5 Freddy on January 27, 2018 at Industria in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for YouTube)

NEW YORK — New York awarded a $3.75 million state grant Thursday to help build The Universal Hip Hop Museum, an archive dedicated to the preservation and celebration of hip-hop history and culture.

Now at a temporary location in the Bronx Terminal Market, The Universal Hip Hop Museum is the brain child of New Yorkers who have been on the hip-hop scene since the very beginning.

One of these New Yorkers is executive director Rocky Bucano. Born and raised in the Bronx, Bucano was a DJ as a teenager in the early 1970’s.

Bucano describes the 8-year-old museum as an “ambitious, audacious dream.” His co-founders include hip-hop legends Kurtis Blow, the first commercially successful rapper, and Grand Wizzard Theodore, who pioneered the popular DJ technique known as “scratching.” On the founding board of directors is Ice-T and cultural ambassadors include New York natives LL Cool J and Nas.

“We knew it was important because the Bronx is where hip-hop started,” Bucano told CNN. “It’s crazy to think of how hip-hop — which has such an influence on pop culture, advertising, politics — doesn’t have a place to call home.”

Thanks to Bucano, his co-founding members and state funding, hip-hop will have a 50,000-square-foot place to call home in Bronx Point come 2023. The grant was announced on Thursday by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as part of a statewide package of economic and community development funding.

The museum will showcase all aspects of hip-hop culture, like fashion and breakdancing, as well as the evolution of hip-hop — from Grandmaster Flash in the late 1970’s to Fat Joe in the 1990’s and Cardi B today. Partnerships with Microsoft and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology will give visitors a more personalized look into the history of hip-hop through artificial intelligence.

The museum will offer workshops, mentorships and programming to help area youths, Bucano said.

“We want to empower, inspire and engage the community,” said Bucano. “Hip-hop has touched every aspect of modern society and it’s important for the community to know that it was created by people who looked just like them.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.