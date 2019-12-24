“Moonlight, Mistletoe and You” performed by The Bobby ‘BlackHat’ Walters Band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - This award-winning musical group is based in Newport News, Virginia. Enjoy “Moonlight, Mistletoe and You” by The Bobby “BlackHat” Walters Band. You can catch this amazing ensemble live at the New Year’s Eve Annual Blues Spectacular next Tuesday, December 31st at 6:30pm at the Kimball Theatre in Williamsburg, Virginia. For more information, click here.