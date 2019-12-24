RICHMOND, Va. - This award-winning musical group is based in Newport News, Virginia. Enjoy “Moonlight, Mistletoe and You” by The Bobby “BlackHat” Walters Band. You can catch this amazing ensemble live at the New Year’s Eve Annual Blues Spectacular next Tuesday, December 31st at 6:30pm at the Kimball Theatre in Williamsburg, Virginia. For more information, click here.
“Moonlight, Mistletoe and You” performed by The Bobby ‘BlackHat’ Walters Band
-
Audacity Brass Band
-
Audacity Brass Band performs “Carol of the Bells”
-
🎼Central Virginia Wind Symphony Holiday Spectacular to be broadcast on Christmas
-
‘Decemberween’ returns to Diversity Richmond to celebrate New Years Eve in style
-
🦃Thanksgiving Weekend Events: Legendary Santa, Model Railroad Show, Illuminate Light Show and more
-
-
🎄Watch Dominion Energy Christmas Parade on CBS 6 and WTVR.com
-
“End Pushout” with Girls for a Change
-
Audacity Brass Band
-
🎄Watch replay of Dominion Energy Christmas Parade on CBS 6
-
🎄’Inspiring’ veteran will lead Dominion Energy Christmas Parade Saturday
-
-
Annual Commonwealth Prayer Breakfast
-
Adopt or foster an animal this holiday season with Richmond Animal League
-
“The Embalmers” Inject Spooky Tunes In Studio