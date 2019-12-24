“Midnite Drift” performed by The Johnny Lee Long Band

RICHMOND, Va. - Johnny Lee Long comes to see us a few times a year and he wanted you to enjoy his signature sounds for the holiday. Here's The Johnny Lee Long Band with an original song Johnny wrote called “Midnite Drift.” 

