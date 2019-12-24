Mickie James performs her new song “Christmas Presence”

RICHMOND, Va. - Micke James is a powerhouse! She is a six-time WWE Women’s Champion and country music artist who lives here in the River City. Enjoy Mickie’s new song, “Christmas Presence.” To learn more about Mickie, visit her website here.
