Large number of counterfeit bills found inside burning Petersburg home

Posted 2:16 pm, December 24, 2019, by , Updated at 02:18PM, December 24, 2019

PETERSBURG, Va. – A large number of counterfeit bills were discovered Tuesday morning inside of a burning Petersburg home.

Petersburg Fire and Police responded to a house fire in the 2200 block of Ferndale Avenue at approximately 10:01 a.m.

While the house was burning, officials discovered a large quantity of counterfeit bills.

“Two of our neighboring jurisdictions have experienced cases where counterfeit money has been passed. The Petersburg Bureau of Police wants to caution our businesses and citizens to inspect monies received more closely,” said a Petersburg Police spokesperson.

Police are encouraging anyone who believes they have received a counterfeit bill to contact them.

The home, which is believed to be vacant, was destroyed during the fire.

If you know of anyone circulating counterfeit money contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by downloading the P3tips app or by going to P3tips.com. Crime Solvers pays a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest one conviction.

