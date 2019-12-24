RICHMOND, Va. - Celebrating the release of their latest CD, “Until We Meet Again,” this popular Virginia-based gospel group performs at various churches and events. Here’s the Sensational Groupinaries with “Jesus, What a Wonderful Child.”
“Jesus, What a Wonderful Child” by the Sensational Groupinaries
The Sensational Groupenaires
