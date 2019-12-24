Illuminate Light Show and Santa’s Village toy drive extended through Christmas Eve

DOSWELL, Va. — The inaugural Illuminate Light Show and Santa’s Village toy drive has collected more than 400 toys and because of its success, it’s now been extended through Christmas Eve.

That means if you donate a new, unwrapped toy you will receive $5 off admission of the 2.5-mile light show.

The toy drive benefits Mason’s Toy Box which helps families impacted by childhood illnesses. The nonprofit honors Mason Clark Thomas who fought a rare childhood cancer for six years before losing his battle in 2011.

The Illuminate Light Show and Santa’s Village is one of the nation’s largest drive-through Christmas light and music shows.