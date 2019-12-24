How this Chesterfield trampoline park is giving back this Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- Giving back to the community is what Launch Trampoline Park is all about. On Christmas Day they will be giving 240 kids, who qualify for free and reduced lunch, an opportunity to enjoy the holiday in a fun-filled way.

With the help of three local churches; New Life International, Hill City, and Faith and Family, those attending the free Christmas event will be able to enjoy pizza, games, laser tag and of course jumping.

Launch owner LaShawanda Moore tells CBS 6 they decided to give the gift of launch back to the community to give kids the opportunity to make memories they wouldn't normally be able to.

"We opened a year ago December 29. And as a gift from us for our birthday, we're giving it back to the community," said Moore. "It’s kinda symbolic of us giving launch away again. We said it at the grand opening that it was for the community and this is our way of us saying it still is for our community."

There are only a few spots left open. If you would like to participate or volunteer, call Launch Trampoline Park at 804-419-5753.