Virginia man killed during Hawaii surf lesson

KAUAI, Hawaii — A Virginia man died while learning how to surf in Hawaii, according to the Kaua’i Police Department.

The 60-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, fell off his surfboard and may have hit his head on the reef, according to the department’s initial report.

“He was brought to the shore unresponsive, where bystanders assisted him to a grassy area fronting the Kiahuna Plantation Resort,” a Kaua’i Police spokesperson said. “Lifeguards, Kōloa firefighters and AMR medics responded to the scene and began administering CPR.”

They were unable to revive the man, according to police.

An autopsy will determine the man’s exact cause of death.

