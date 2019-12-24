‘Grinch’ stabs Christmas inflatable in Portsmouth front yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The pops heard in a surveillance video are not fireworks or gunshots - they're someone stabbing an inflatable nutcracker in a Portsmouth yard.

“He ran out of his car, popped it, went back in his car and went really fast over there,” 10-year-old Camila Salas told WTKR.

The Mickey Mouse nutcracker was her favorite.

“I felt sad because there is some people that want to ruin other people’s Christmas,” Camila.

She helps her mother put up the decorations every evening.

“I help my mom make them, put them up, which is cool,” she said.

Her house is just one of many on her street with flashing lights, wreaths, and inflatables.

“All the decorations are not out. So far, I say roughly about 30 pieces,” said Milton Hooks.

Hooks was upset heard about what happened to Camila’s inflatable because decorations are his specialty. He doesn’t understand why someone would try to steal the spirit of Christmas, but that’s why he plays it safe with his pieces.

“I got spikes in them. Everything contains spikes,” he adds.

He says if he ever sees anyone near his yard, “I call the police in a heartbeat."

He says his front porch is for the community.

“They are here every evening. When the lights go on, the crowd comes.”

As for Camila, her neighbors are saving the holiday.

“Our neighbors, some of our neighbors said they could help us fix it,” she said.