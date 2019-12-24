ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff dies on 34th birthday

ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff died from pneumonia Tuesday, according to ESPN and his friends on social media. Tuesday was also the college football reporter’s 34th birthday.
“We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff,” ESPN said in a statement. “He died earlier today, his 34th birthday. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancée, Katy.”
The University of Florida graduate was going to marry is fiancee in April, according to ESPN.