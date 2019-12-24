Cat bites people, then tests positive for rabies

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — An alert was issued Tuesday night after a stray cat tested positive for rabies in Caroline County.

The female cat had long black hair with some and white hair. It was found near the 14000 block of Long Branch Road.

“The cat was acting aggressively and is known to have bitten people,” the alert read. “The Health Department is notifying the public in case any people or pets may have had contact with this cat. Any people who were exposed/potentially exposed to this cat should seek medical advice promptly from their healthcare provider to evaluate whether rabies preventive medication is needed.”

Neighbors with questions can call the Caroline County Environmental Health Office at 804-633-6237.