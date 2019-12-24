“Carol of the Bells” performed by The Gonzales Sisters

RICHMOND, Va. - This talented sister duo has a passion for music. Kearston Gonzales has performed at Carnegie Hall after wining the International Rondo Young Artist Competition and Kendall is an award-winning cellist. This morning, they share the “Carol of the Bells.” If you’d like more information on this talented sister act, visit their website by clicking here. 

