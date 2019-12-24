Audacity Brass Band performs “Carol of the Bells”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - All the members of this next group compose music and their style is influenced by blues and traditional jazz. Audacity Brass Band joins us to perform their version of “Carol of the Bells.” You can hear the brass band play in concert over the next few days, including this Friday, December 27th at 6:30pm at the Parkway Brewing Company in Salem. On New Year’s Eve, they will perform the Academy Center for the Arts in Lynchburg. For more information, visit their website here.