× 3 arrested after police pursuit ends with vehicle crashing into Petersburg home

PETERSBURG, Va. – Three men have been arrested after a police pursuit ended early Tuesday morning with a crash into a Petersburg home.

The incident started at around 12:25 a.m. A Virginia State Police trooper attempted a traffic stop on a Pontiac sedan for failure to stop at a stop sign and defective equipment in the area of Monument and Prince George Street.

The pursuit began when the trooper activated his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.

State police say the driver drove recklessly at high rates of speed until the driver struck a home in the 800 block of Washington Street 12:27 a.m.

Police say the driver was attempting to take a left turn at a high rate of speed and veered into a yard and struck a home, a fence, and a parked vehicle.

Three men were taken into custody without further incident. Charges are pending

The foundation of the home was damaged, but the was resident inside was not injured. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.