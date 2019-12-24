2 teens arrested after girl shot near playground

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Two teenagers have been arrested after a girl was shot near a playground at a Fredericksburg apartment complex.

Police says the shooting occurred at the Wellington Woods apartment complex Monday evening.

At 6:40 p.m., officers received a report from a nearby hospital that a girl was shot near the playground at the apartment complex.

“Patrol officers immediately responded and began to investigate while detectives were requested to respond,” said a Fredericksburg Police spokesperson. “K-9 officers from the Virginia State Police and Game and Inland Fisheries also responded to assist.

Officer identified and apprehended two suspects in connection to the shooting.

Terrell Carter, 18, of Fredericksburg, has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree and malicious Wounding. Apollo Machail Jenkins, 19, of Fredericksburg was charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to commit malicious wounding.

No details have been released about a possible motive in the shooting. Police say they recovered BB and pellet guns from one of the suspect’s apartments.

Both suspects are being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Richmond where she underwent surgery. She is expected to make a full recovery.

The Fredericksburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this incident call (540) 373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google or iTunes App Store.