× Missing Blackstone man found safe

UPDATE: William Henry Gee has been located safely. according to police.

BLACKSTONE, Va. – Blackstone Police is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man who possibly suffers from dementia.

William Henry Gee, 70, was last seen on Monday, December 16 at approximately 9 a.m. on Second Street. He was reported missing by a friend on Saturday, December 21.

That friend reported that Gee possibly suffers from the early stages of dementia and could possibly be in the Blackstone or Victoria area, according to police.

Gee was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark blue jacket with blue stripes and a camouflage ball cap.

Anyone with information about Gee’s whereabouts since December 16 is asked to contact the Blackstone Police Department at 434-292-3322.