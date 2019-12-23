Driver accused of fatally striking Richmond bicyclist released on bond

RICHMOND, Va. — The woman accused of leaving the scene after fatally striking a Richmond bicyclist was released on bond during a court appearance Monday morning.

Sharico Tashae Booker, 28, has been charged with felony hit and run resulting in death and no operator’s license in connection to the Friday night crash that killed 52-year-old Henry Clay Jefferson.

Officers responded to the 5600 block of Hull Street, near the Food Lion, around 10:19 p.m.

That is where police found Jefferson, of South Richmond, lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richmond police say Booker drove off after the accident, but CBS 6 learned in court Monday that she did return to the scene hours later and admitted to police that she hit the cyclist.

However, Booker’s attorney says she was not responsible for the crash.

Under conditions of a $5,000 bond, Booker will be under house arrest at least until her next appearance on January 16, 2020. She is allowed to go to work.

Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to call Crash Team Investigator R. Rose at 804-646-1665 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.