Nikki-Dee and Reba throw Build-A-Bear party at children’s hospital

RICHMOND, Va. — For families with sick children, the holidays can be particularly difficult. Some families are at the hospital multiple times a week to a few times a month.

Nikki-Dee Ray and Reba Hollingsworth visited the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU to meet some of the special kids and families there and spread some holiday cheer.

Ray and Hollingsworth met with four children and their families. With help from Build-A-Bear, the kids were able to have an off-site Build-A-Bear party.

The kids picked out outfits and choose a very special name for their bear.

It’s an experience that touched the hearts of Hollingsworth and Ray.

“This CBS 6 Gives story struck me at the core of my heart,” said Hollingsworth. “I have a young daughter and I can’t imagine her going through the rounds of treatment that these children endure. Even with being in and out of the hospital, the kids we met were positive, gratefulness and appreciative of everything they have – especially their health.”

Ray says she was happy they were able to bring a little cheer and distraction to the families.

“Oh, my stars, it was such a special day,” said Ray. “We enjoyed visiting with everyone, making and dressing our bears, and encouraging one another. It was amazing and inspiring to hear their positive outlooks on life. These families were a true blessing and inspiration.”

“This Build-A-Bear experience allowed them to just be kids. I hope when they squeeze their bear, they remember this moment—a moment of happiness,” Hollingsworth added.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Loyalty Automotive. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.