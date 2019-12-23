After years of fighting fires, Sgt. Michael Clark is now fighting cancer: ‘It’s devastating’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"We are family here, this is our second family." PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Fire Department Sergeant Michael Clark is in a fight for his life. The "B Shift" Driver of Truck 2 recently received a Stage 4 Colon Cancer diagnosis.

"You work so hard all your life to prepare for something, but you don't ever work hard enough to prepare for something like this," Petersburg Fire Department Battalion Chief Braden Peter said.

"It's devastating," fellow firefighter Josh Moore said. "We are family here, this is our second family."

Clark, a 54-year-old Army veteran, has served as a Petersburg firefighter for the past 15 years.

He recently had surgery to remove a section of his small intestine and a portion of his colon.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help cover mounting medical expenses.

"The GoFundMe is going to be really important because it's going to be a long, expensive journey," Battalion Chief Peter said.