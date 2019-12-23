Man accused of filling bags with cigarettes, cologne in Thanksgiving Day burglary

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are searching for the man accused of breaking into a Pizza restaurant, jumping the counter and filling a bag with cash, cigarettes, and cologne on Thanksgiving Day.

The suspect allegedly broke into OMG Pizza, located at 909 Jefferson Davis Highway, on November 28 by smashing out a window with a brick.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:08 a.m., according to police.

Investigators say the suspect filled bags with cigarettes, cigars, cologne, T-shirts, and cash from the register.

Police say asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call First Precinct Detective J. Mitchell at (804) 646-0569 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com [7801000.com]. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.