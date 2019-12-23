× Brothers, reported missing Sunday, killed in I-64 crash

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. – Brothers Jerone and Dejuan Lewis were identified as two of the three people killed in a Monday morning crash on Interstate 64 in Goochland. Sunday night the Madison County Sheriff’s Office put out a missing person’s alert for 27-year-old Dejaun.

“Dejaun Lewis was reported missing to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office by a family member on December 21, 2019 at approximately 11 p.m.,” the alert indicated. “He is believed to be with his brother Jerone Lewis.”

Michelle Foster, 23, was identified as the third person killed in the crash.

She was not mentioned in the alert, which indicated the Lewis brothers were last seen driving a 2015 Ford Focus.

The same car that crash Monday.

“A 2015 Ford Focus, driven by Jerone J. Lewis, was traveling westbound I-64 when he ran off road right, going behind the guardrail, and striking several trees,” Virginia State Police said in the initial crash report. “Michelle Foster was the back seat passenger and was wearing her seat belt. Jerone Lewis (age 28) and his front seat passenger, Dejaun Lewis were not wearing their seat belts. Unfortunately, all three succumbed to their injuries and died at the scene.”

The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 7:36 a.m. near the Ashland Road exit, mile marker 173.

The crash, according to Virginia State Police, remained under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.