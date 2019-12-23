Mom charged after three-year-old son fatally shot himself
Keyshia More

Posted 1:45 pm, December 23, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef Keyshia Moore shares a drunken pecan recipe that is sure to keep the holidays light and fun!

 

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 3 tbsp bourbon
  • 1 tsp vanilla exact
  • 1 cup pecan halves

 

Instructions:

  1. Combine all ingredients except the pecans in a skillet and cook over medium heat for two minutes or until the sugar dissolves and the mixture is bubbling.
  2. Add the pecans and cook for an additional 3 minutes, stirring to coat the pecans in the glaze.
  3. Remove from the heat, and spread the pecans out on parchment paper to let the pecans cool completely.
