Keyshia More

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef Keyshia Moore shares a drunken pecan recipe that is sure to keep the holidays light and fun!
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 3 tbsp bourbon
- 1 tsp vanilla exact
- 1 cup pecan halves
Instructions:
- Combine all ingredients except the pecans in a skillet and cook over medium heat for two minutes or until the sugar dissolves and the mixture is bubbling.
- Add the pecans and cook for an additional 3 minutes, stirring to coat the pecans in the glaze.
- Remove from the heat, and spread the pecans out on parchment paper to let the pecans cool completely.