Edward Hopper and the American Hotel

Posted 1:47 pm, December 23, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – You can see the work of one of the most celebrated American artists, right here in Richmond. The Edward Hopper and the American Hotel exhibit is at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts now through February 23, 2020. Dr. Leo Mazow, Louise B. and J. Harwood Cochrane Curator of American Art at VMFA, visited Virginia This Morning to tell us about the artist and what visitors will see and experience at the exhibit. For more information about the exhibit and tickets, click here.

