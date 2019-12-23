Dental implants at Virginia Family Dentistry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia This Morning host Jessica Noll visited Virginia Family Dentistry to learn more about implant dentistry, which provides a foundation for replacement teeth that look, feel and function like natural teeth. She spoke with Board Certified Periodontist, Carl M. Block, DDS, FASO, about the process, the team approach Virginia Family Dentistry takes with patients, who can benefit from dental implants and maintenance. To learn more, call 804-379-1011 or visit their website here.