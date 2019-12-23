RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia This Morning host Jessica Noll visited Virginia Family Dentistry to learn more about implant dentistry, which provides a foundation for replacement teeth that look, feel and function like natural teeth. She spoke with Board Certified Periodontist, Carl M. Block, DDS, FASO, about the process, the team approach Virginia Family Dentistry takes with patients, who can benefit from dental implants and maintenance. To learn more, call 804-379-1011 or visit their website here.
Dental implants at Virginia Family Dentistry
-
🇺🇸Dentist offers free services for military men and women on Freedom Day
-
How your lifestyle habits affect your dental hygiene
-
Nikki-Dee surprises veteran with free dental care: ‘I knew we had to do something’
-
Help the Tooth Fairy find her new friends in “The Adventures of the Tooth Brigade”
-
Hopper Hotel Experience at VMFA
-
-
Why these little kids are learning big lessons about yoga
-
Stay balanced this season with Sara McGlothlin’s healthier holiday swaps
-
Cinderella Plays at the Virginia Repertory Theatre
-
Anthem HealthKeepers Plus
-
FDA recommends boxed warning for breast implants
-
-
Sisters appreciate new choices after mother’s traumatic mastectomy
-
Graham Woodlief and Tim Brock present the Virginia Thanksgiving Festival
-
Evidential medium J.Marie on connecting with loved ones who have passed