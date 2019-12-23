× Bon Secours Mercy Health raising minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2022

RICHMOND, Va. – Bon Secours Mercy Health announced Friday that the company will increase its minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2022.

The company says the increase will be accomplished by a phased approach beginning now and culminating in 2022.

Bon Secours Mercy Health says the change will affect more than 8,100 associates, or 14% of the health system’s 60,000 employees.

That equates to a $17 million investment in associate pay over the next three years.

The company says their new compensation model is designed to enable its associates and their families to enjoy a “dignified livelihood while working, and in retirement.”

“I’m excited about this refinement to our compensation philosophy. It’s the right thing to do for our associates and it’s one more way that we ensure Bon Secours Mercy Health is the place where people want to work, sharing their talents, skills, and passions in support of Jesus’ healing ministry,” said Joe Gage, chief human resources officer Bon Secours Mercy Health.

Officials say additional benefits will include well-being programs and comprehensive savings and retirement programs.