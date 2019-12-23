3 killed after vehicle runs off I-64, strikes several trees

Mom charged after three-year-old son fatally shot himself
Posted 1:53 pm, December 23, 2019

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. – Three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Goochland County Monday morning.

Virginia State Police say they were notified of a crash with three confirmed fatalities at westbound I-64 at the 173-mile marker at approximately 7:36 a.m.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that a 2015 Ford Focus occupied by two adult men and 1 adult female was traveling westbound I-64 when it ran off-road right going behind the guardrail and striking several trees,” said a state police spokesperson.

All three occupants died at the scene. The victim’s identities have not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Police say two men were not wearing their seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle. The female passenger was wearing a seat beat.

The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.

