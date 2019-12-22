I-64 east closed; 65 vehicles involved in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY Va. -- A multi-vehicle crash involving 65 vehicles shut down both sides on I-64 in York County Sunday morning with 35 individuals transported to local hospitals, according to the Virginia State Police.

According to VDOT Hampton Roads, the crash occurred at the Queens Creek Bridge before Camp Peary, exit 238, at 7:51 a.m. Traffic is being detoured off the highway at Route 199, exit 242.

Update: Accident: WB on I-64 at MM240 in York Co. All WB & 1 EB travel lanes closed; entr ramp closed. Delay 4 mi.10:00AM — 511 Virginia (@511statewideva) December 22, 2019

Another crash at the Queens Creek Bridge is blocking a single eastbound lane on I-64, according to VDOT. Traffic cameras in the area show heavy fog and backups on both sides of the highway.

According to the Virginia State Police, critical injuries have been reported. There is no word on the number or extent of injuries.

The roadway will be closed for an extended period of time.

Virginia State Police units along with York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and VDOT are on-scene assisting and rerouting traffic.

