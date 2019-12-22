Why group is giving free books to kids in this Richmond neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – An organization handed out free books to children in Richmond’s Gilpin Court public housing neighborhood Saturday.

Hassan Fountain with Fountain For Youth said he and his wife received donations from across the state in addition to the books they bought so children could experience the gift of reading this holiday season.

The couple’s mission is to help others experience the wonder that comes with reading.

"It’s important that the children have literacy, it's important that they have books,” Fountain said. “We have to get back to the essence of picking up an actual tangible book and reading it and understanding it. Something we can carry home, put back on our pillow, wake back up realize that dream we had came from the book we read from the night before.”

Fountain said nearly 150 books were handed out to children in the neighborhood.