Christmas forecast and travel weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm will pass to our south on Monday, keeping the bulk of the rain in North and South Carolina. Some of that moisture may move past the North Carolina border, so some showers in southern Virginia cannot be ruled out.

After that, we will see tranquil weather for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be a bit above normal, making for a mild Christmas in the Mid-Atlantic.

Temperatures are expected to stay above normal into next weekend. Our next chance of rain will be next Sunday.

Across the nation, a new storm system will impact the western United States.

Here's a look at some highlights in Richmond weather history for Christmas Day:



Central Virginia will not have a white Christmas this year. The historical chance of one is fairly low in a typical year away from the mountains.



For Richmond, the yearly chance runs around 8%.

Here's a look at current snow cover across the United States.

Here is the forecast for additional snowfall through Wednesday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.