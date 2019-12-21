Winter begins with a warming trend

RICHMOND, Va. -- The winter solstice occurs at 11:19 p.m. Saturday.


This is when the direct rays of the sun are over the Tropic of Capricorn in the Southern Hemisphere.

On Sunday, there will be 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight.  Daylight will start increasing on Christmas Day.

We will actually see a warming trend for the first few days of astronomical winter.  Highs will be up to around 60 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cold front will bring some slightly cooler weather later in the week, but temperatures are expected to remain above normal.

