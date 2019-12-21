Super Saturday: Shoppers swarm Short Pump for last-minute gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- Saturday was the last-minute rush to get those presents around the Christmas tree, as thousands shopped at Short Pump Town Center.

“Just getting some last-minute gifts for people," said Ashley Summa.

Many people waiting until the last few days to shop. Some told CBS 6 Saturday, they believe most people just procrastinate on purpose.

“They don’t want to do this, they don’t want to do that. Then they know when it’s time to do, they go, 'Oh my god. Then they have to get last minute,'" said George.

While other people had more valid reasons.

“I’ve been to busy at work to take care of this during the week," said Sandra Bowen.

The South Richmond woman said she came with a plan and purpose.

“I came really early, I was here at 9:30," Bowen said. “Worked my way through the lower level then went to the upper levels, stopped at my favorite places.”

But for other shoppers, it was the traffic that slowed them down Saturday.

“Parking was horrible. Driving here was horrible. But there’s always a lot of traffic here and this time of year just makes it worse," said Kyla Kessler

“You have to probably park on the chimney or probably the side," said George.

Saturday was the deadline for Priority Mail through the U.S. Postal Service for delivery by Christmas. The deadline for First Class mail has passed. However, you can get Priority Express for an additional charge.

Amazon Prime members have until Sunday to get guaranteed delivery by Christmas. Walmart also offers delivery until Sunday and UPS's shipping deadline is Monday.