× One dead in Creighton Court Shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a late night shooting in the city’s East End.

Around 10:15 pm Friday night officers responded to the 2200 block of North 29th Street for reports of a possible shooting.

That’s where police found an adult male with an apparent gunshot injury.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released the man’s name.

Detectives are working to gather information.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.