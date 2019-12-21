Police ID man killed in Richmond shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a shooting in Richmond's Creighton Court neighborhood Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of North 29th Street for a report of a person shot at 10:15 p.m., according to Richmond Police spokesperson Gene Lepley.

When police arrived, they found 35-year-old Monte Banks, of the 2000 block of North 29th Street, lying on the ground, Lepley said.

Banks, who police said had been shot, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:23 p.m.

No suspect information was available at last check.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call RPD Detective Anthony Coates at 804-646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, on-line at http://www.7801000.com or the smartphone P3 app. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.