× Minivan overturned in Henrico accident

HENRICO, Va — Henrico Police are investigating a two-car crash that resulted in a driver being hospitalized.

At 12:40pm on Saturday, a mini van was struck by a small four door vehicle after failing to obey a stop sign at the intersection of Laburnum Ave and Vawter Ave. The minivan flipped over, requiring the two adults in the car to be extricated. The mini van’s driver was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.