Kristen Luehrs surprises parents, teachers and bus drivers for Month of Giving

Posted 8:27 pm, December 21, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:35PM, December 21, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- As we wrap up week four of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, traffic reporter Kristen Luehrs recently spread some holiday cheer.

With the help of our friends at Loyalty Automotive, Kristen surprised parents, teachers and bus drivers in a school drop off line at Boushall Middle School.

Kristen handed out Louis the Weather Dog coffee mugs filled with treats.

“Look what we have for you,” Kristen said. “We have a Louis mug with some treats and a special note for you, all part of our CBS 6 Month of Giving.”

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Loyalty Automotive. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.

