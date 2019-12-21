Police ID man killed in Richmond shooting

Police searching for missing Petersburg man with autism

Posted 8:44 pm, December 21, 2019, by , Updated at 08:47PM, December 21, 2019

PETERSBURG, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing 18-year-old man with autism from Petersburg.

Police said Isaiah Fuller was last seen in the Walnut Hill area of the city.

Isaiah Fuller

Fuller is described as a black male, 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighing 245 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt with gold lettering, light blue jeans and red Nike Air Max shoes.

If anyone has seen Fuller or has information that could help officers, call the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-732-4222.

