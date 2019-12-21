Police searching for missing Petersburg man with autism

PETERSBURG, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing 18-year-old man with autism from Petersburg.

Police said Isaiah Fuller was last seen in the Walnut Hill area of the city.

Fuller is described as a black male, 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighing 245 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt with gold lettering, light blue jeans and red Nike Air Max shoes.

If anyone has seen Fuller or has information that could help officers, call the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-732-4222.

SHARE to SPREAD the WORD!